The eastbound outside lane at the intersection of Garriott and Cleveland will be closed beginning Monday, the city of Enid said.
The lane closure will allow for installation of a new stormwater pipe. Work is expected to take two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - Services will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service, Chaplain Butch Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Remembrances may be shared online @www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID - The private graveside service for Leslie "Les" Swart, 93 year-old Enid resident is Monday in Ames Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Visistation is from 8:00-8:00PM Saturday and Sunday.
PONCA CITY - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Danial Ray "D.R." Baker are pending. Condolences to the family may be made online at WWW.EnidCremation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.