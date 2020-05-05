Three projects will affect traffic on Enid streets this week.
According to the city of Enid:
• Beginning Thursday, contractors will close Rupe between Garland and Wheatridge. This will allow for placement of a storm pipe across the roadway as part of the new soccer complex development near the intersection of Garland and Rupe.
This work is expected to take two days, weather permitting.
• At 9 a.m. Wednesday, traffic crews will service the signal wiring at Cleveland and Garriott .
The work will require a brief shut down of the traffic signal. When the traffic signal is shut down, the intersection will become a four-way stop.
• The west outside lane of the 400 block of East Garriott will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to allow crews to repair a water line near the intersection. The lane will be closed while crews are present, and work is expected to be done by 5 p.m. Thursday.
