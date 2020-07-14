Work on The District development at Cleveland and Garriott will force some lane closures starting Wednesday.
According to the city of Enid, the closures will be:
• Northbound outside lane of Cleveland between Indian Drive and Garriott.
• Eastbound outside lane of Garriott between Cleveland and Hayes.
The closures will allow contractors to construct new approaches and curbs. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
