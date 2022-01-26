Intermittent lane closures are expected beginning Thursday, Jan. 27, along Randolph between 2nd and Washington.
According to the city of Enid, the closures will allow workers to raise stormwater and sanitary sewer access lids to match the newly paved surface. The lane closures will be intermittent and in multiple locations over the next two weeks.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
