CANTON, Okla. — A Woodward woman was hospitalized after her 2022 Volkswagen Tao struck a deer just after midnight Monday, March 6, 2023, 10 miles west of Canton in Dewey County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Savannah M. Allen-Chaney, 26, was admitted in fair condition to Seiling Regional Medical Center with a leg injury, according to the OHP report.
Allen-Chaney was eastbound on Oklahoma 51 at 12:17 a.m. when she swerved to avoid hitting the animal in the roadway. The vehicle struck a barbed wire fence and rolled an undetermined amount of times before coming to rest on its wheels, according to the report.
The report states that seat belts were equipped but not in use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.