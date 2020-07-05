A 35-year-old Woodward man pleaded guilty recently to a charge of first-degree murder in a 2018 shooting.
Royce Eugene Denton, 35, pleaded guilty to the charge June 25 in the shooting death of 22-year-old Justin Lout.
Denton was sentenced to life in prison, according to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring.
“The state and the victim’s family have met several times,” Boring said, “and believe that the sentence imposed was appropriate.”
According to court records, Lout died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the early morning hours of June 27, 2018, at a Woodward residence. Denton and Jessica Marie Maupin, 20, both were charged with first-degree murder-malice aforethought.
On Feb. 13, Maupin pled guilty to accessory to felony with the underlying felony being first-degree murder. She was sentenced to 40 years with all but the first 15 suspended, with the months she already served counting toward part of the sentence.
“We are glad that this matter is concluded for the family,” Boring said. “This brings closure for the family, will allow them to move forward.”
According to the original affidavit filed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, while at a party at a house owned by Maupin’s father, Maupin accused Lout of taking some money.
Maupin messaged her boyfriend, Denton, who then had words with Lout about the money, and Lout allegedly pointed a shotgun at Denton. Maupin and Denton reportedly left the party, then returned with Denton allegedly carrying a shotgun. According to a witness statement, another altercation ensued, and Denton shot Lout.
According to the affidavit, Maupin then fled the scene with Denton, instructing him to dispose of both shotguns, which Denton allegedly grabbed before the pair left the house.
Fogelman writes for the Woodward News.
