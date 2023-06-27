MUTUAL, Okla. — A Woodward man was taken by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023, after a two-vehicle collision 3 miles east of this Woodward County town, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ignacio Rivera, 69, was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS just before 10 a.m. at U.S. 270 and County Road 54, when he entered into the other lane and was rear-ended by a 2020 Chevrolet pickup driven by Steven James Stewart, 49, of Fargo, according to an OHP report.
Rivera was taken to Seiling Hospital and flown to OU Medical Center with head and internal trunk injuries, according to OHP. Stewart was not injured.
The investigating trooper lists the cause of the collision as unsafe lane change and the condition of Stewart as apparently normal and Rivera as under investigation, the report states.
Seat belts were equipped in both vehicles and in use by Stewart. OHP states it was not know if Rivera was wearing a seat belt.
