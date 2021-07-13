WOODWARD, Okla — A Woodward man was hospitalized Tuesday after being injured in a two-vehicle accident.
Don Paul Swanson, 79, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk and head injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 11 a.m. at the intersection of two county roads about one-half mile east of Woodward.
According to the OHP report, Swanson was driving a 2018 GMC pickup west when he failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a 2012 Volkswagen Golf driven by Cecilia Lenore Cason, 18, of Woodward. Cason was treated at Alliance Health in Woodward and released.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal. Both were wearing seat belts.
