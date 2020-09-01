Woodward man arrested on child porn complaints

WOODWARD, Okla. — A 61-year-old Woodward man was arrested Tuesday by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on complaints related to possession and distribution of child pornography.
Jose Montoya Carrasco was arrested after District 26 District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI agents serve a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of 22nd in Woodward. Carrasco was taken into custody without incident and booked into Woodward County Jail.
The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received information from a social media platform regarding the possible sexual exploitation of children. NCMEC forwarded the information to the District 26 DA’s Office to investigate.
Also assisting with the search warrant were Woodward County Sheriff’s Office, Woodward Police Department, Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office and Dewey County Sheriff’s Office.
