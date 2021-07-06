WOODWARD, Okla. — Woodward County commissioners discussed the looming closure of William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, as well as what the future might hold for the facility during their meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners talked about a June 29 hearing at the state Capitol on the closure Key with Dr. Tom Lucas and District Attorney Christopher M. Boring, who both attended the hearing in Oklahoma City.
Even though Department of Corrections officials at that hearing at the Capitol said only normal inmate transfers have been occurring, the population at Key dropped from around 700 in May to 414 reported the last week of June. Boring said he wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a lot less this week.
“They moved 383 out during the month of June. And as of Friday morning, there was 313 left. They moved a small bus load out Friday afternoon, and I don’t know how many (were) on that. So I'm assuming, as of today, there's less than 300,” Lucas said. “I did see an order. And the order says special movement to depopulate William S. Key on it.”
At the Oklahoma City hearing, State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, asked Department of Corrections leaders some pretty pointed questions beginning a discussion which will continue into the future, Boring said.
“I think there's a lot more questions than answers that came out of it,” Boring said. “I think there will probably be some more questions and more hearings that will come up.”
According to Boring, this type of thing normally doesn’t happen in the state Legislature.
“Representatives or senators don't really have a budget hearing during the summer to call in an agency to discuss finances,” Boring said. “It's kind of a rare thing. It's kind of a checks and balance on the legislative and executive branch. So pretty unique and I think it's going to continue.”
Lucas has been accumulating data to measure the economic impact on Woodward and area counties from a prison payroll of more than $5 million among 142 employees.
“A dollar turns over six times, is the saying,” Boring said. “So $4 million, is more like $24 million dollars for Northwest Oklahoma, so that’s pretty substantial.”
Commissioners also brought up several possibilities for the prison once it is closed, including a storage site, a CareerTech presence, and the gun range and training facility used by local law enforcement.
“I'm on the Friends of Fort Supply Historic Site (board),” Lucas said. “Our concern is, if they padlock the gate, and they lock us out, we're gonna get the looters in there. There's a lot of there's a lot of artifacts in some of those old buildings.”
The meeting's agenda included consideration of seeking an audit regarding DOC and Key, to be done by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd. However, that was table because District 2 Commissioner Clint White wad absent Tuesday.
Fogleman writes for the Woodward News.
