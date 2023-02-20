WOODWARD , Okla. — The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that killed one person in Woodward County last week.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was discovered shortly after firefighters entered the house, on County Road EW 39 between Fargo and Woodward, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, according to a report.
Woodward Fire Department and county authorities were notified of the fire a little after 5:30 a.m. and about 75% of the home was on fire, with a portion of the roof collapsing on the north side of the home, when firefighters arrived on the scene, a fire department report states.
Woodward County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a vehicle in the driveway with a dog inside. Firefighters were unable to make entry to the home through any doors but one due to a large amount of personal property covering the doorways, according to the report. Firefighters worked on the fire until it was determined to be acceptable to enter the residence, according to the report.
The State Fire Marshal’s office and the State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and firefighters made an effort to preserve the area around the victim while continuing to extinguish the remaining fire.
Once all the fire was extinguished, the department turned the scene over to the fire marshal’s office. An Ellis County Task force and Fort Supply Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s office was closed Monday, Feb. 20, due to Presidents Day.
