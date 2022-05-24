ENID, Okla. — An Air Force veteran and Enid Police Department officer will be honored posthumously Monday, May 30, during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
Three fallen military members will be honored, including Bart Arnold, an Air Force veteran and Enid Police Department officer who died earlier this year.
Arnold served in the Air Force from 1987 to 1997, and served with EPD for 20 years, joining the department on Oct. 22, 2001.
The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. A free meal for those attending will follow.
In addition Monday, a Kiowa helicopter recently acquired by Woodring Wall of Honor will be dedicated to the Kiowa Nation and the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society. The dedication service will be conducted by Luke Holland, a candidate for U.S. Senate. A drum song will be performed in tribute, along with a cedar blessing ceremony by warrior society members to complete the dedication. Tribal leadership and legislative members will be present for the ceremony.
“We are celebrating our 20-year partnership with the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society this year,” said Elaine Johns, Wall of Honor executive director. “It’s going to be an honor for us to dedicate our newest acquisition during our annual Memorial Day ceremonies. Local artist Tox Murillo has contributed to the dedication, and we’re blessed to bring this helicopter back to Oklahoma in honor of the Kiowa Nation who call this state their homeland.”
Members of the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society have participated in the Memorial Day service for years, including presenting the colors.
Retired Air Force Col. Chuck DeBellevue, the highest-scoring American ace in the Vietnam War with six air-to-air victories, will be the keynote speaker at Monday’s service. Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance Air Force Base, will dedicate the new additions to the monuments and conduct the fallen heroes honor segment of the program.
Congressional candidate Wade Burleson, retired Emmanuel Enid pastor, will give the invocation and benediction prayers. Elise Vanover will perform the national anthem and sing special music. State Sen. Roland Pederson will present citations, and state Rep. John Pfeiffer will be emcee. Enid Mayor George Pankonin will welcome the crowd to the ceremony.
Memorial Day weekend “Celebrate Freedom” activities will start Saturday with the annual Freedom Ride, sponsored by Cherokee Strip Abate Motorcycle Club. The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include a blessing of the bikes, flame ceremony, wreath laying service at the Vietnam Wall, a Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony, and entertainment provided by members of Dually Noted.
More than 100 motorcyclists from across the state will be traveling to Enid for the event. The Red Dirt Run of Honor Run 5K will not be held this weekend, but has been postponed until November.
Woodring Wall of Honor also is working to expand it cockpit static display by purchasing a T-38 for permanent placement in Enid, Johns said.
“We’ve received $3,500 toward that goal and will have the aircraft on display on Monday,” she said.
For more information on any of the Memorial Day weekend activities, call Johns at (580) 478-3034.
