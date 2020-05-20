Woodring Wall of Honor to commemorate Memorial Day with virtual ceremony

ENID, Okla. — The annual Memorial Day celebration at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park will be a virtual event due to coronavirus safety precautions, but organizers are urging the public to watch the ceremony and reflect on the sacrifices made by America's service men and women.
Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park (WWOH), said some aspects of the annual event, and some special events planned for the park's 20th anniversary, had to be postponed or cancelled because of the pandemic. But, she said there was no way they weren't going to honor veterans on Memorial Day, even if it has to be virtually.
"Although we couldn't be together because of the pandemic, we couldn't let the year go by without honoring our fallen heroes," she said.
The Red Dirt Run of Honor 5K and half marathon still will take place Saturday, but with each runner participating separately, at a location of their choice.
Registration is available at https://www.itsyourrace.com. WWOH staff will be available at the museum 8-9 a.m. Saturday for runners to pick up medals.
The online Memorial Day ceremony was recorded Wednesday and will be shown on the WWOH Facebook page at 10 a.m. Monday at https://www.facebook.com/WoodringWall.
WWOH board vice president Coni Blankenship will serve as emcee for the event, and state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, will be the keynote speaker.
Johns said the recognition of Gold Star Families — families that have lost a loved one on active duty service — has been postponed to next year, so those family members can be honored in person.
Keri Hake, sister of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Chris Hake, will sing a special song honoring Gold Star families during Monday's online ceremony.
Staff Sgt. Hake, a 2000 graduate of Oklahoma Bible Academy, was killed in March 2008 while on patrol in southern Baghdad, Iraq, with 4th Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, of Fort Stewart, Ga.
Brenda Bingham of Enid Blue Star Mothers will speak during the ceremony on the sacrifices made by American service men and women, and why Americans should continue to remember and honor them.
Keegan Tuohy will play Taps while members of Vietnam Veterans of America Post 9401 lay a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, and a bell-ringing ceremony will take place for all 31 Oklahomans still listed as missing in action from the war in Vietnam.
White crosses have been placed in front of the museum, honoring each Oklahoma service member who has died since the museum and veterans' park opened in 2000.
Jack Wagner, a Vietnam veteran of the Army's Americal Division and a WWOH board member, said he hopes people will look at the crosses and the names on the park's memorials, and understand the cost paid by American service members and their families.
"We should never forget — never, not for an instant — the sacrifices made, not only in our war but in all wars," Wagner said. "I want people to see all the crosses and realize their freedom and liberty are not free. I costs a lot of blood for us to retain freedom in America."
Jack Toney, a Vietnam veteran of the Army's First Cavalry Division and WWOH board member, said Memorial Day is an annual opportunity to remember those who weren't honored for a long time after they returned from war.
Toney said many returning service men and women from Vietnam were never recognized for their service, while others didn't see patriotism return until Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
"We were forgotten for years," Toney said. "It wasn't until Gen. Schwarzkopf went to Kuwait that it became cool to be a veteran."
Steve Niswander, a Vietnam veteran of the Air Force, said he wants people to think of his father and his son when they reflect on the real meaning of Memorial Day.
"My dad was in Word War II, I was in during Vietnam, and my son is within eight weeks of going back to Afghanistan," Niswander said. "People need to understand there's a lot of friends on that wall."
American families keep sending their loved ones into harm's way, Niswander said, for one simple reason: "It's a just a dedication to service."
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park is located at 1026 S. 66th.
