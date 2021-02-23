Enid Woodring Regional Airport is due to receive $57,162 from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.
In all, state airports will receive nearly $15.2 million as part of the federal government’s latest Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSAA), according to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission on Monday.
Oklahoma will distribute about $15.2 million of the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program (ACRGP) to 77 Oklahoma airports, including four commercial airports as well as 73 general aviation (GA) airports.
An airport sponsor may use these funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.
Four of the GA airports also are eligible for the FAA Contract Tower Program funding under CRRSAA: Woodring, Ardmore Municipal Airport, University of Oklahoma Westheimer Airport and Wiley Post Airport.
The CRRSAA was signed into law by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020, directing nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill includes $1.75 billion for commercial service and certain cargo airports and up to $45 million for nonprimary Commercial and GA airports.
Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport will receive the most funding at $6.4 million, while Tulsa International Airport will receive $5.5 million. Stillwater and Lawton-Fort Sill regional airports will receive just more than $1 million each.
West Woodward is scheduled to receive $23,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.