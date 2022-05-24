Garfield County Oklahoma Home and Community Education members are hosting a women’s safety class on June 7.
The class will begin at 1 p.m. at the Garfield County OSU Extension Office conference room, 316 E. Oxford. There is no charge for the class, reservations are requested by June 6 by calling (580) 237-1228.
Enid Police Department Capt. Warren Wilson will share information on being aware of your location, body language and how to not be a victim.
