ENID, Okla. — A woman was told to leave Suddenlink Communications after causing issues because she refused to wear her mask inside the Enid store last Friday.
The incident is the first and only report so far related to the city of Enid’s mask mandate, which went into effect Dec. 2, according to Enid Police Department.
At 8:20 p.m. Friday, Enid police officers responded to a call of an unwanted guest who was causing issues at the business, 2312 W. Garriott.
According to the incident report, Officer William Butler made contact with a Suddenlink employee, who said she asked a customer to put on a mask, per store policy, but the unnamed woman said she had a right not to wear it. After a few minutes back and forth, the employee called the police. Four additional officers also arrived at the scene.
The employee said she would like to trespass the woman from the store, according to the report.
The woman told Butler she had a medical condition that prevented her from wearing a mask, and that because of HIPAA, she did not have to provide a letter or disclose the condition, according to the report. She then was advised she was trespassed from the business and said she understood.
The woman was not cited for the incident, but was officially trespassed on police dispatch, according to the report.
The first trespassing offense is a warning, when the person is officially trespassed, according to EPD spokesman Cass Rains. On the second offense, the person could be arrested, booked and released, and can be ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs, almost entirely through municipal court.
Trespassing is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma and could result in up to 30 days in jail or up to $250 in fines, or both, according to state statute.
Enid’s Suddenlink staff referred comments to corporate owner Altice USA, which had not responded to inquiries on the store’s incident and masking policy.
Enid’s mask mandate declaration, set to expire after Feb. 28, requires face coverings in indoor, public settings, consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This does not include persons such as those for whom a mask would impair an existing health condition, with developmental disabilities and with a disability that makes masks impractical.
The declaration doesn’t include a specific penalty for refusing to wear a mask, but people may be subject to prosecution for trespass, disturbing the peace or another similar offense. The ordinance was drafted to be similar to Oklahoma City’s current ordinance.
When the Enid City Commission passed the declaration at its Dec. 1 meeting, EPD Chief Brian O’Rourke said an OKC police spokesperson told him the day before the department had written zero citations for violations.
HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, regulates insurance coverage and the protection of health information disclosure. This protection only applies to “covered entities” such as health plans, care clearinghouses and care providers that transmit transactions electronically, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — not to all health information, and not to service businesses asking customers to disclose medical information.
