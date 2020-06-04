Woman injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash

A 50-year-old Enid woman was injured Tuesday night when the motorcycle she was on struck a car on North Washington, according to an Enid Police Department report.
Penny Bowen, who was a passenger on a 2001 Harley Davidson, was taken from the scene of the 8 p.m. collision by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Heath Center, according to the report. She was treated for a laceration to her head and a left arm injury.
Rick Chambers, 59, was riding the Harley north on Washington when a 2004 Pontiac pulled out in front of the motorcycle from Ash, according to the report. The driver of the Pontiac, 65-year-old Ricky A. Lee, told police he stopped at the stop sign and did not see the motorcycle coming when he turned north onto Washington.
Chambers said he locked up his brakes trying to avoid the collision but was unable to avoid it, according to the report. Bowen was ejected from the motorcycle following the collision.
Lee was cited for failure to yield right of way, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.