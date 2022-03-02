ENID, Okla. — An Enid pedestrian was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a train in a suicide attempt, according to an Enid Police Department report.
Around 10:03 p.m. on March 1, the 18-year-old woman was sitting on the railroad tracks when a northwest-bound train approached the crossing at 3200 E. Chestnut and was unable to stop in time before hitting her, according to police.
The report states the woman "changed her mind" and attempted to get out of the way, but was unsuccessful. The woman was conscious and speaking to first responders who arrived on scene, according to police.
She was flown via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with incapacitating external and internal trunk injuries and injuries to her arms, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.