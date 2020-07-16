Woman charged as accessory to felony in 2019 murder

ENID, Okla. — A 37-year-old Enid woman was charged Tuesday with accessory to a felony in connection to the Sept. 11, 2019, home invasion that led to the death of an Enid woman.
Lindsey Marie Nash, already in custody of the county jail, was charged Tuesday with the felony, punishable by five to 45 years in prison.
Nash and her husband, Blaine Allen Coleman, were arrested last year in connection to the fatal home invasion and both later charged with child neglect.
The charge against Nash accuses her of "actively concealing and/or aiding" Corey Sanchez, Leoncio Hernandez, Eva Meraz-Corral, Michael Huerta and Luis Macias after the commission of a first-degree murder by assisting in the disposal of evidence and intimidating witnesses.
The five people Nash was accused of aiding were bound over for trail last month on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Diana Baez following a preliminary hearing. Coleman testified as a witness for the state during the hearing. Nash did not testify.
According to the five-page affidavit filed in the case, following the attack on Baez a witness told police Macias, Huerta and Sanchez returned to a residence at 359 E. Birch and their clothes were covered in blood. The woman told police she was at the residence and saw this, according to the affidavit. She said the men discarded their clothing into a bag and Nash took possession of the bag.
In an interview with Coleman, he told police he also was at the residence on Birch before and after the attack on Baez, according to the affidavit. Coleman said when Macias, Huerta, Sanchez and Allan Sangret returned to the residence, they grabbed a trashcan and went into the back room.
Coleman said when they came out of the backroom their clothing was completely changed, according to the affidavit. Coleman said when he went into the backroom after they changed he could smell bleach. Coleman said he believed his wife poured the bleach but he was unsure.
When the FBI interviewed Sanchez, Sanchez said he saw Macias covered in blood and putting clothes into a garbage bag, according to the affidavit. Sanchez also said he saw Blaine and Lindsey pouring bleach over a lot of things.
Bond on the warrant for Nash's arrest on the accessory charge is set at $100,000. Nash already is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and in lieu of $25,000 bond on a charge of child neglect.
