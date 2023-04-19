ENID, Okla. — Helen Slimp celebrated her 103rd birthday in her home Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with friends, neighbors and caregivers.
Slimp received a proclamation from Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state of Oklahoma, a Golden Okies pin from Centenarians of Oklahoma and a flyover from Vance Air Force Base aircraft. The Air Force also gave her an American flag.
Candance Solorio, marketing director of RSVP who organized the party, presented her the awards. Slimp shared her birthday cake with the numerous people present at the event.
“Miss Helen is one of our favorites and is very self-sufficient,” Solorio said.
Helen Griffin Slimp was born April 19, 1920, south of Union City in Canadian County. She grew up on a farm and learned to cook and bake bread.
She said in the summers they slept outside and her brothers would bathe in a pond.
Helen married Elmer Eugene Slimp on Dec. 4, 1939. Elmer was a veteran and died in 1969 at the age of 55.
Slimp had a career working in a clothes cleaning shop and as a quilter and seamstress. After her husband died, she took care of her mother who lived with her.
Her words of wisdom are to try and take care of your life and always smile and be nice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.