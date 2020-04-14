Woman accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from cemetery

ENID, Okla. — A 41-year-old Enid woman was charged Monday with eight felony counts of embezzlement accusing her of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the cemetery where she worked.
Brandy L. Emmerson-Smith is accused of taking more than $300,000 from Memorial Park Cemetery as recently as January and dating back a period of seven years.
Online court records show a warrant was issued for Emmerson-Smith's arrest. Bond on the warrant has been set at $10,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department was contacted Jan. 27 by two members of the Enid Memorial Park Cemetery Board reporting an embezzlement.
The men said the bookkeeper for the cemetery, Emmerson-Smith, had been making out checks on the cemetery's operations account at Stride Bank without permission or authority and depositing them into her personal banking account since September 2013, according to the affidavit. The men said the amount embezzled by Emmerson-Smith was $286,524.
The men provided documents showing the deposits being made into Emmerson-Smith's accounts at Bank of Oklahoma and Communications Federal Credit Union using mobile deposit, according to the affidavit. The men also alleged Emmerson-Smith forged the signature of the president of the Memorial Park Cemetery Board and operations manager for the cemetery.
The men provided signatures from the manager and checks alleged to have been forged by Emmerson-Smith, according to the affidavit. Sgt. Casey VonSchriltz noted the two signatures were "clearly substantially different."
Detective Robin Bench contacted Stride Bank and obtained an affidavit of forgery for 21 checks written between Nov. 29, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020, for a total of $18,775, according to the affidavit. Stride Bank also provided police with a list of more than 300 checks totaling $286,524 verified by cemetery board members and the bank as forgeries.
Search warrants were obtained for Emmerson-Smith's bank accounts where the forged and embezzled checks were deposited, according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 28, Von Schriltz and Bench spoke with Emmerson-Smith's husband about their investigation.
He told Bench he did not know anything was going on except his wife was looking for another job, according to the affidavit. He said he was told she'd resigned her position because she wanted to do something different.
Bench told him his wife was suspected of embezzling from Memorial Park Cemetery over the past seven years, according to the affidavit. He responded, "I'm sorry I don't know what to day. I don't know." He denied having any knowledge of the embezzlement. His phone was seized and a search warrant obtained for its contents.
Later on Jan. 28, Emmerson-Smith went to Enid Police Department for a voluntary interview.
During the interview, Emmerson-Smith said she'd received "commission" checks in addition to her regular paychecks but refused to explain further before requesting an attorney, according to the affidavit. Prior to leaving the interview room, Emmerson-Smith made a comment that she was not going to go down for this alone. Emmerson-Smith's phone also was seized and a search warrant obtained for its contents
Following her interview, detectives again spoke with Emmerson-Smith's husband.
They told him his wife spoke about commission or bonus checks she'd received and asked him to tell them about those checks, according to the affidavit. He said he was aware his wife received a few "bonus" checks throughout the year but not to the extent they had described, where she was receiving multiple checks a month.
He said the day before his wife told him she'd written a couple of checks to herself and that is why she thought she'd be given the ultimatum to either resign or be fired, according to the affidavit. He said she told him she'd forged the checks because they needed the money.
Von Schriltz was able to take Emmerson-Smith's bank records and match all the checks reported embezzled from Memorial Park Cemetery to with checks deposited into the accounts of Emmerson-Smith and her husband, according to the affidavit. VonSchriltz examined the past year's bank records and found the Smiths' monthly expenses regularly exceeded their legitimate income, sometimes by more than $1,000.
"The Smith's bank account was consistently overdrawn, causing them to accrue $5,621 in overdraft charges in 2019 even though $84,570 worth of embezzled funds were deposited into their account during that time period," Von Schriltz wrote.
On Feb. 10, it was reported to Von Schriltz by the cemetery board an additional $30,969.84 in cash was missing between January 2019 and January 2020, according to the affidavit. The board believed Emmerson-Smith was responsible for taking those cash deposits. This brought the total amount embezzled from the cemetery to $317,493.84.
Emmerson-Smith faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution on four of the counts, up to eight years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution on one of the counts; and up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution on the remaining three counts.
The Board of Trustees of Memorial Park Cemetery released a statement Tuesday regarding the charges.
"On April 13, 2020, we were notified that charges have been filed against our former bookkeeper," the statement reads. "We will continue to cooperate fully with the Enid Police Department and District Attorney Mike Fields, Oklahoma District 4, regarding this matter, and we assure that no customer disruptions occurred. With new staff leadership in place, we are confident that we will continue to serve the people of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma for generations to come."
