Winter weather is expected to hit the Enid area Friday night and into Saturday night.
According to National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of showers in the area after 1 p.m. Friday. The high for Enid is expected to be around 65.
Once the sun goes down, conditions will worsen as the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 18, according to NWS. Showers are likely before 4 a.m., then there is a chance of rain and freezing rain. The chance of precipitation Friday night is 70%, according to NWS.
On Saturday, rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet are likely before 10 a.m., according to NWS. Then, there is a chance of snow showers and sleet before 1 p.m. and a slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m.
The high Saturday is expected to be around 32, but a north-northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts to 31 mph, will push wind chill values to minus 3, according to NWS.
The chance of winter precipitation will end Saturday night, but the mercury is expected to plunge to a low of 3, according to NWS. With the north-northwest wind gusting to 28 mph, wind chill values Saturday night and into Sunday morning could reach minus 13.
Skies will be sunny Sunday, with a high around 35, according to NWS, and the high Monday is expected to be near 50.
