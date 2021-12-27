Enid News & Eagle
Enid area residents wondering what became of winter will want to take note of the forecast from National Weather Service for the coming weekend.
There is a 20% chance of rain and snow before noon Saturday, Jan. 1, according to NWS, with a high near 33.
Saturday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 10. Wind chill values could dip below zero by Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, said he attended a short briefing about the situation with NWS.
“Many folks have wondered if winter will ever come,” Honigsberg wrote. “BRUTAL LOW WIND CHILL TEMPS.”
Before Saturday, above-normal temperatures are expected in the Enid area.
Tuesday will be cloudy early, then becoming sunny, with a high near 68, according to NWS, with a west-southwest wind of 7-17 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.
Skies will remain sunny, although high temperatures will drop a little Wednesday into the upper-50s, according to NWS, before rebounding into the 60s Thursday.
Friday’s high is expected to be 66, according to NWS, with a 20% chance of rain after noon. The low Friday night will drop to 24, with a 30% chance of more rain.
After the frigid blast Saturday, the high is expected to reach 37 on Sunday, with a low of 18, according to NWS. By Monday, the high is expected to be 50.
