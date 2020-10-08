Wingstop to open Nov. 4 in Enid

Wingstop will open a restaurant Nov. 4 in Enid, a company official has confirmed.
In July, a job for general manager of the Enid location was posted on higherme.com, showing the new business' address as 3514 W. Garriott, the old Payless Shoe Source location at Neilson Square.
Kent Chapin, director of marketing and communications for Vibe Restaurants, said the restaurant will have 30-40 employees.
According to the company's website, Wingstop began in Garland, Texas, as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant, and has since grown to more than 1,400 locations across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the U.K. and United Arab Emirates.
For more information on the company and to see a menu, go to wingstop.com.
