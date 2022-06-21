AMES, Okla. — Authorities are looking into what caused a wind turbine to collapse in Major County.
Ames Fire Chief Mike Willey said a resident who lives about a mile away from where the turbine stood heard a thud, looked over and saw the downed turbine and reported it. Ames Volunteer Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
There was no fire, and firefighters contained the scene while waiting for company representative to respond, which they did in about half an hour, Willey said.
The turbine is part of Maverick Wind Farm and is located 3 miles east and 1.5 miles south of Ames near the intersection of county roads 274 and 55.
Wind farm owner Invenergy directed questions about the turbine to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
No injuries were reported from the downed turbine, PSO spokesperson Wayne Greene said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“Engineers and safety team members will thoroughly assess the situation in coordination with local officials,” Greene said.
Willey said it was the first time his department has responded to a fallen turbine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.