ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Police Civil Service Commission has chosen Lt. Warren Wilson to serve as the next captain for Enid Police Department.
Wilson has been with EPD for nearly 20 years and has been a lieutenant since 2009. His promotion will take effect Sept. 2 after a new chief of police has been selected.
After he was chosen Thursday afternoon, Wilson said he was excited and relieved.
“I felt like I did very well in the testing,” Wilson said. “I feel like the preparations that I made with my own studying, going to classes on my own and reading books on these topics on my own has served me well, so that was satisfying.”
Wilson’s law enforcement career began in 1996 at North Enid Police Department, where he served as a patrolman for two years and as chief for three and a half more years.
Wilson said he’s always believed that “service is an honor,” and that’s why he wanted to go into law enforcement.
“Even when you go anywhere where you’re being provided a service, you should be honored at that,” he said, “and you should be honored to provide service, and protecting people has always been big for me. I enjoy that role of protecting people. It means a lot.”
He joined the EPD on Oct. 22, 2001, going to night shift patrol for two and a half years, and was promoted to sergeant in 2004, working on morning, afternoon and night shifts in the Patrol Division.
Wilson was promoted to lieutenant in 2009, and he served in the Patrol and Traffic divisions and over Records Division, the 911 Center and Animal Control.
In this time, Wilson served as a team leader on EPD’s SWAT team, and he also served as the leader of the department’s Honor Guard from 2002 to 2008.
He was moved into the Training Division in 2015 and spent two years there before moving back over Records Division, the 911 Center and Animal Control.
He moved back to the Training Division, which has become his favorite division to serve in, in August 2020.
“I worked really hard to become a teacher,” said Wilson, who is the training coordinator for the police academy. “I had a debilitating case of stage fright, and still do, to an extent. It was something I had to overcome, so being a teacher means a lot more because of that.”
Wilson won’t know what his new duties and responsibilities will be until the next chief of police is chosen, but he knows he wants to continue focusing on employee engagement, which allows officers more energy to serve the community.
“The less energy we have going up into administrative tasks, the more energy goes out to the public in the form of service,” Wilson said. “That’s one of my goals is to is to keep going along those lines.”
As Wilson approaches his 20-year mark with the department and is on 25 years total in law enforcement, he said he still feels like there’s more to learn.
“In a lot of ways, I feel like there’s just ... something on the horizon,” Wilson said. “There’s always something new to learn. There’s always something new to teach, and there’s always something new to accomplish. That’s the way I’ve always approached this job, and having done all these different, various divisions and these various assignments, I’ve learned something from every one of them.”
