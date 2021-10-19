“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” is the theme for the 2021 Fall Festival at Willow View United Methodist Church in Enid.
The free Halloween evening event is designed to appeal to families and children. Activities include outdoor inflatable games and numerous other carnival-style games to engage children of all ages and abilities. Candy and prizes will be awarded to all participants, and cotton candy will be handed out as well.
Fall Festival will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Willow View United Methodist Church, 3525 W. Purdue. The public is invited, and ample parking is available.
Halloween costumes are optional.
“We want people to show up and see that church can include a lot of fun activities,” said Ashley Kiper, director of children’s ministries at Willow View and coordinator of the Fall Festival.
Games will be outside and spaced out to avoid congestion.
