Workers will replace the traffic control cabinet at the intersection of Willow and Van Buren on Wednesday.
According to the city of Enid, this will prompt a brief periods for the intersection to be without power or operate in red flash, which in either case will mean that the intersection will operate as a four-way stop between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution in the area.
