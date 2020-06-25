Williams Family to chair United Way campaign

Lunch time at Wednesday’s “United Together” coordinator’s event took on an additional element of excitement when United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma announced its 2020-21 campaign chairs.
With several members of the business community on hand to learn about this year’s campaign, K.V., Kyle, Alex and Archer Williams were named as this year’s campaign chairs. The campaign's fundraising goal is $800,000.
“We are thrilled to have the Williams Family leading this year’s campaign and setting the example for others to follow,” said Mike Ruby, president of the United Way board.
Alex Williams, chief operating officer at Jiffy Trip, who serves on the local United Way board and executive committee, and Kyle Williams, president of Hammer-Williams Co. and Williams Media Group, will be representing the family during the campaign.
“As life-long residents of Enid, we believe in and have always been strong advocates of the philosophy of service above self and support the mission of United Way. Our family has been tremendously blessed from the hard work of my grandfather, father and the numerous employees whom we employ. We enjoy giving back and are excited to chair this year’s campaign.” said Alex Williams.
Pacesetters for the campaign so far are Stride Bank; Cimarron Council BSA; Long, Claypole & Blakely PLC; Community Development Support Association; Denny Price Family YMCA; Hedges Speech & Hearing Center; NBC Oklahoma; Jiffy Trip; Salvation Army; TPI Staffing; and YWCA of Enid.
“We need Pacesetters," said Kyle Williams. "These are businesses and their employees who will commit to completing their United Way campaigns prior to the official kickoff in early September. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way’s partner agencies have been hit hard and have expended a number of their resources to help folks in our community. That’s why we believe that we need to strive for a goal that will help meet the additional needs throughout our communities in Northwest Oklahoma.
“The demand for our nonprofit’s services has grown, and with the additional dollars we plan to raise this year it will help more people who are homeless, hungry, out of work and those struggling to raise a family. That’s why we have set the goal at $800,000 this year. I’m challenging our Pacesetter employers to consider matching their employees’ contributions at some level. Perhaps you can’t match them dollar-for-dollar; however, begin at a level that works for your company’s budget. You will not receive a better return on your investment anywhere.”
United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign supports 15 member agencies: Booker T. Washington Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Speech and Hearing, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid, and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma. Funds also support other local social and human services projects through discretionary giving.
For more information regarding becoming a Pacesetter, contact the United Way office at (580) 237-0821 or email dan@unitedwayenid.org.
