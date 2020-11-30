Thom Whitaker will present a concert of Advent/Christmas music Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Randolph.
The concert will be at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary. Whitaker will perform on the Rodgers/Reuter Digital Pipe Organ. The concert, titled "The Poetry and Music of Advent and Christmas," will be an hour long and will feature arrangements of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World" and other songs.
Christianne Garber Chase will read Christmas poetry between selections, including works from Steve Garnaas-Holmes and Rudyard Kigling.
The concert is free and open to the community. Face masks are required.
