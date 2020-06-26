Howdy market watchers. It’s nearly the end of June, which means 2020 is half over. I think I speak for all of us when saying, good riddance.
The second quarter was a whirlwind with the shock of COVID dominating mind, body and shaking our spirits. Markets will be watching Q2 GDP numbers closely, with estimates calling for a range of a 35-55% drop. Unfortunately, cases are again on the rise, which could further dampen sentiments on top of concerning data flow. The Dow dropped nearly 3% on Friday to give up the gains achieved since June 15, although still holding up relatively well considering the noise in the economy.
Ag commodities, however, have continued to struggle under favorable weather, large stocks and global demand concerns. After an early week rally, the wheat market took a near 20-cent tumble from Wednesday to Friday’s close just above $4.21 on July futures. Friday’s action saw the low on Sept. 3 and 4 at $4.19 violated, but I was glad to see it close back above the $4.20 level. July grain options expired Friday. In-the-money put options will exercise into short futures if they were not sold by Friday. New basis levels at the elevators will reflect the carry between July and September futures, but should be the same cash price unless basis levels weaken further. Feel free to give me a call if this roll of futures and basis is something that confuses you as it is important to understand.
It goes without saying that this post-harvest selloff has been frustrating. A lot of people who I talk to suggest that western Kansas doesn’t have nearly the crop we’ve seen in northern Oklahoma and just north of the border. Furthermore, rains moving through Kansas over standing wheat impacts test weight as well as overall yield. With the recent and very welcome rains, it seems like test weight is falling much more than usual on unharvested wheat. At our Enterprise Grain facilities, we have seen test weights drop from 63-65 pound test weights to around 58-59 pounds. It will be interesting to see how Kansas yields and test weights hold as harvest progresses with the USDA saying this last Sunday that the state was only 25% harvested. U.S. spring wheat ratings declined by 6% this past week, but recent rains have eased some concerns. North Dakota, in particular, is a trouble area and not only for wheat acres.
As Europe and the Black Sea region harvest gets underway, we will be watching developments closely. Just this week, the Ukraine proposed limiting 2020-21 wheat exports to 17.2 million tonnes, slightly below USDA’s current estimate of 17.5 million tonnes, but well below USDA’s earlier annual estimate of 20.5 million. The Ukrainian grain trader’s union also lowered estimates of this year’s wheat crop. The EU Commission this week lowered their estimate of the 2020-21 wheat crop for EU-27 to 117.2 million tonnes from 121.5 million tonnes, also lowering exports by 1 million tonnes. Despite this news, the market chose to ignore these updates on the international front.
Of course, there is no way of knowing if we are at the bottom, but the wheat market is extremely oversold and near the next levels of major support. If you sold wheat at higher levels, and especially if you’re selling wheat now, this could be an area to enter the market. As I often say, markets can mimic rubber bands that can over stretch in either direction. While I do not expect much ahead of Tuesday’s USDA grain stocks and planted acre reports, we are one step closer to a trigger bringing volatility back to these markets. After days and weeks of markets falling apart, it is easy to lose your composure and think there is no hope left. It is indeed frustrating, but these are the times to become more strategic and consider your options versus put your head in the sand. If you need to sell some wheat to pay custom cutting bills or cover other expenses, do it. But you don’t have to stay out of the market to then watch prices rebound. Take the funds from the sale of your physical wheat and with only around 5% of those funds, you can buy at-the-market call options in December 2020 for the opportunity to make up recent loses in futures as well as basis. That is only one way to go about it. Give me a call to discuss other strategies that may better fit your operation including buy futures contracts directly, but protecting the different exposure that introduces. Remember, we’ve been down here before followed by the trigger that can change things in a hurry. In fact, nearly one year ago today on July 2, the wheat market bottomed right at these levels (on a continuation chart) followed by a seven-day, 48-cent rally. We need a trigger and time. Be strategic and proactive.
The corn and bean markets were under pressure this week ahead of Tuesday’s USDA reports. The December new crop corn contract made new lows on Thursday and Friday to finish the week at $3.25. The weather outlook remains favorable although G/E ratings slipped 2% versus expectations this past week. Average estimates for corn stocks are below last year’s numbers as they are for beans and wheat. Corn acres are estimated at 95.2 million acres versus USDA’s March estimate of 96.99 million acres, while bean acres are expected to slightly increase. China continues to make U.S. bean purchases, although tensions seem to be getting more complicated versus cooperative between China and the U.S. in terms of trade. Beans have been holding up, but did follow broader market weakness this past week. November new crop beans settled Friday at $8.61. Should we get back to that $8.80 level, it may be good to start adding new crop protection depending on what we learn Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The cattle market this week continued to chop sideways in a tight trading range. Despite last Friday’s bearish on-feed report, the feeder and live cattle markets popped before easing some to end the week. I am becoming increasingly concerned that another surge in COVID cases and shuttering of restaurants may overshadow the near-term demand outlook again and bring weakness back to these markets, especially considering the number of cattle still to be processed before bringing inventories back current. I believe this market will have difficulty getting back to the $140 level and in fact, believe the $135-138 level on August feeders may be all we can obtain for the time being. Consider adding some protection at these levels as there is a lot of room on the downside to fill should the macro outlook begin to gray. I will leave it at that this week.
Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday. There are a lot of important choices on the ballot and it is our duty to cast our votes. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day although sales will resume in mid-July. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.