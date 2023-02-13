Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Meatball sub, black-eyed peas, hot spiced pears, sherbet.
TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, pineapple, chocolate cherry dump cake.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, brownie.
THURSDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, applesauce, cornbread, pumpkin pie square.
FRIDAY: creamed beef with biscuit, carrots, peas, Mandarin oranges.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.