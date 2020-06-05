Howdy market watchers. Wheat harvest has arrived in Northern Oklahoma. Though it has been a slow start with many varieties not yet ready despite the 100+ degree temperatures, this next week will see a lot of pickup in activity.
It is a harvest much different than last year when rains significantly delayed progress with very muddy conditions throughout. While this year is off to a more normal start with good test weight and yields at least in northern parts of the state, dry conditions are creeping back in with no precipitation in the forecast. An open couple of weeks is, however, welcome for harvest, but brings concern for double-crop conditions. Have faith.
On the protein front, I’ve heard quite a lot of variability, with higher protein in the south along with lower yields impacted by the freeze. For what little has been cut in northern parts of our great state, I’ve heard protein levels ranging from below 10% to above 12%. For producers who put on plenty of nitrogen, including a late application, protein levels may hold, but I suspect there will be plenty of lower protein fields as well. All in all, I believe we’re in for a higher-yielding, adequate test weight, but lower protein crop that should extend up into central Kansas. Should this materialize as more acres are harvested, be cognizant of the basis at your delivery point, as basis bids could weaken if proteins are lower or see discounts applied to protein levels sub 10.5%. Lower protein overall also should result in widening protein premium spreads. Just keep an eye on it and make sure you know how the basis is changing as harvest progresses.
It was a volatile week in the futures market that started with a two-day, 20 cent sell off in July KC wheat before basing at the $4.50-level followed by a two-day, nearly 27 cent rally touching on the 50- and 100-day moving averages between $4.76-4.77. A weaker U.S. dollar as well as a dryer outlook for Europe and the Black Sea region sparked the rally. Despite Friday’s profit taking, it was an inside day (lower high and higher low) on the charts to finish the week that sets things up for a technical breakout next week although the direction is unclear. An upside breakout would have been clearer with a higher close off the lows Friday, but even if we should open up Sunday night weaker from U.S. harvest pressure, we still are forming a bull channel (higher lows and higher highs) from the May 20 lows. I believe the $4.90-level could be in the cards on July KC wheat, but we first need to break above the 50- and 100-day moving averages at $4.77. Be watching that level to signal further upside.
As I covered extensively in last week’s article, if you are planning to or need to sell wheat at harvest that locks in the futures, basis and protein premium, you can replace those bushels in 5,000-bushel increments with call options. If the market goes up, these call options gain in value. Once the market reaches resistance levels or your desired profit is reached, you sell the call option to capture the gain. These funds are then sent back to your bank account where you can add it to the funds from your sell of physical grain at the elevator to divide by the number of bushels you sold for an increase in your sell price. Should you sell your physical grain and buy call options and the market doesn’t go up, first of all, you’ll be glad you sold your grain and the most you can lose is what you paid for the call option. Call options can be bought at any level. They can cost 25 cents or 10 cents. It just depends on how far from the market you enter. The further above the market you are the cheaper the option. It’s much like an insurance deductible with higher deductibles resulting in cheaper premiums, but the amount of the deductible is on you. As an example, if the underlying futures are at $4.70 and you buy a $4.70 call option, you have a zero deductible. If you buy a cheaper $4.80 call option, you have a 10-cent deductible, meaning that the market has to go up 10 cents before that $4.80 call option is in-the-money.
When you’re calculating what you want to spend on a call option, think about what it costs to hold wheat waiting for higher prices as a guide. Your costs of storing wheat include storage (4-5 cents per bushel per month) and interest (1.5-2.0 cents) and should the basis weaken, protein premium or futures price weaken during this time, you still have the cost of storage and interest. By selling your wheat at harvest, you stop both storage and interest cost and invest those savings in a call option with the potential to add to your actual sell price without the risk of the basis or futures price going lower on you while still holding the physical wheat at the elevator. Again, the risk being that the market doesn’t go up and you lose whatever you paid for the call option, but it is calculated and cannot increase further than that which is not the case if you hold your physical wheat hoping the market goes higher. If you do choose to hold your wheat, you also can buy a put option to protect against the futures price going lower, but it does not protect against a weaker basis or protein premium. Give me a call if you want to implement this strategy in your operation this year. It is straightforward and we can get it in place quickly.
USDA’s next monthly Crop Production and WASDE report will be released Thursday. We believe they are too high on the U.S. winter wheat number and may see a slight reduction. Most watchers will be paying attention to the corn and soybean demand numbers with no major issues in planting progress. Corn and bean exports have picked up recently despite concerns over U.S. demand, especially for corn. With managed funds still adding shorts in corn and virtually no weather premium priced into this market, any change in weather or improved demand numbers could trigger a short covering rally. December new crop corn settled Friday above $3.45, supported by oil prices that were up over $2 on Friday after a strong jobs report.
China continues to buy U.S. soybeans even after the government told all state-owned enterprises to halt purchases. This action and recent buying indicates that China needs the beans as their economy and hog industry recovers. November new crop beans finished the week near $8.80.
Cattle markets chopped sideways this week within a fairly tight range. The outlook for the economy continuing to reopen is critical for the cattle market as large numbers of heavier cattle needing to be processed hang over this market. At these levels, I’m still of the view that feeder futures may be too high relative to the live contracts, with cash fats trading at a significant premium to the June futures. The live cattle market will have to converge by the end of June. Feedlots need the June futures and back months to move higher in order to be able to hedge at a profit the feeders they’re buying. April exports were released by the USDA on Friday with beef exports down 3.4% versus last year, while pork still stronger on China buying. Higher beef prices was partially the culprit as consumers traded down. A weaker U.S. dollar is what we need to boost these markets as well as the grains. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day, although this is the last week until mid-July. Wishing everyone a successful trading week and safe harvest ahead.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
