Wheat harvest continues to make progress across Oklahoma, with yields and test weights showing favorable results.
Yields topping 80 bushels an acre have been reported in parts of northern Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Wheat Commission's latest harvest report.
"Yields in most all regions have been favorable, ranging from the mid-30s to mid-60s depending on variety, location and management plans," according to OWC's report from Wednesday. "Some producers with intensive management programs are reporting yields in the mid-70s to mid-80s in parts of northern Oklahoma."
Test weights generally have been 60 pounds per bushel or higher, according to OWC, although some reports of lower weights have been reported east of Enid and north of Blackwell and Braman. Wheat must register at least 60 pounds per bushel to command the best price.
Harvest is wrapping up in southern Oklahoma, as cutting picks up steam in other areas.
In the Kingfisher and Omega area, yields have been around 40 bushels an acre, according to OWC, with test weights ranging from 60 to 64 pounds per bushel.
Across Northwest Oklahoma, yields have ranged from the mid-30s to mid-50s, with some reaching above 80 bushels an acre, according to OWC. Test weights, too, have been strong reaching 65 pounds per bushel in the Cherokee area.
Protein levels have been reported from 10% to 12% and above.
"Some numbers as high as 14% have been reported, although that is few and far between," according to OWC. "Currently we are calling the statewide average in Oklahoma for protein at 11.2%."
The latest survey by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows Oklahoma producers are expected to harvest 105.3 million bushels of wheat.
Yield is forecast to be 39 bushels an acre, down one bushel from last year, according to NASS.
