Wednesday fire damages East Cedar home

Enid Fire Department crews from Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded to a report of fire at 318 E. Cedar at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday.

EFD Deputy Chief Darrell Wanzer said the single-family dwelling was occupied when a fire was discovered in a back bedroom of the home, but all occupants were able to safely exit the home without injury.

Most of the damage from the fire was limited to the rear portion of the house, Wanzer said, but damage estimates still were being calculated when EFD was reached by the News & Eagle. Crews remained on scene until almost 8 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

