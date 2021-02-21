Crop and livestock markets have experienced unprecedented shocks and volatility throughout 2020 and 2021.
OSU Extension is hosting a crop and livestock market outlook webinar to assist Oklahoma producers with these new risks to their operations.
This live webinar will take place 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday as an online webinar through Zoom.
The webinar, “Crop and Livestock Markets: What’s Next?” will address topics relating to the farm economy, cattle, grain, oilseeds, sheep, goats, hay, pasture and farm policy in order to provide risk management programming for everyone in attendance.
To attend, you must register at dasnr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TQjt3CIUSg-WPsjBvtlpoA.
If you need assistance with registration email Trent Milacek at trent.milacek@okstate.edu or call (580) 237-7677.
OSU Extension is excited to welcome Cortney Cowley, economist for the Federal Reserve Bank, to speak on the general farm economy. Uncertainty in macro markets and worldwide market disruptions have had an immense effect on U.S. ag producers. Cowley’s research focuses on ag finance, commodity markets, farm management and natural resource economics and policy.
We also welcome Derrell Peel, OSU livestock marketing extension specialist, to speak on cattle outlook.
Peel is a world-renowned livestock economist and is one of the best in deciphering fundamental influences on cattle and meat markets. His broad understanding of the intricacies of the cattle industry make for an exciting and engaging study on the cattle complex.
Amy Hagerman, OSU agricultural policy extension specialist, will enlighten producers on new developments in farm policy and legislation.
Hagerman has a breadth of knowledge regarding farm bills, FSA programs and disaster assistance to provide producers with a detailed explanation of government assistance that is available to producers.
Rounding out the program will be OSU area agricultural economics specialists JJ Jones, Scott Clawson and Trent Milacek speaking on sheep, goat, hay, pasture, grain and oilseed outlooks.
We are excited to offer this webinar to the general public.
Please contact Milacek at trent.milacek@okstate.edu for further information.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
