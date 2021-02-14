From the publisher:
Weather forecasts predict possible heavy snow Sunday for the Enid News & Eagle distribution area.
Be prepared that inclement weather and hazardous road conditions may delay the delivery of your newspaper on Sunday, depending on when the snow arrives in our area. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we will deliver your newspaper as soon as we can.
Subscribers who don’t receive their newspaper and who have activated their online accounts can view articles and PDF pages at enidnews.com.
We will post delivery updates on our Facebook page as they become available. Thank you for your patience, and thank you for reading the Enid News & Eagle.
~ Cindy Allen, publisher
