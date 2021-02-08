Because of the forecast of bitter cold temperatures and freezing rain, Shepherd's Cupboard is postponing its scheduled grocery distribution from Wednesday to Feb. 17.
Shepherd's Cupboard volunteers now will hand out groceries from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 17 at the pantry's new location, Christ United Methodist Church, 2418 W. Randolph.
Shepherd's Cupboard is a faith-based food pantry that distributes food on the first and second Wednesday of each month. The pantry is open to all who need assistance with groceries.
