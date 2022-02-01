A number of schools and other organizations have announced plans for the impending winter storm.
Chisholm Public Schools students will be in virtual learning Wednesday through Friday, and Wednesday night’s regular school board meeting has been canceled, according to the district. A special meeting with the same agenda will be rescheduled to next Wednesday, Feb. 9.
According to a Facebook post, Vance Air Force Base will be closed Wednesday. Information about the base's status for Thursday will be released Wednesday.
Other closures include:
• Aline-Cleo Public Schools, virtual learning through Friday.
• Billings Public Schools, virtual learning through Thursday.
• Canton Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Cherokee Public Schools, closed Wednesday, and Wednesday activities canceled.
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Fairview Public Schools, closed Wednesday, and Wednesday activities canceled.
• First Baptist Church of Cherokee, evening activities canceled Wednesday.
• Garber Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Grace Bible Church of Enid, Wednesday services canceled.
• Northwest Technology Center of Fairview, closed Wednesday.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, closed through Thursday.
• Ringwood Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Waukomis Public School, closed Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.