Snow played havoc with schools, churches and businesses on Wednesday, and is expected to continue to cause issues Thursday.
Enid Police Department only responded to two non-injury accidents as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, which spokesperson Cass Rains said is atypical on wintry weather days like Wednesday.
For anyone who has to travel on Thursday, Rains encouraged drivers to allow for extra time to reach destinations; travel the speed appropriate for the conditions of the roads; turn on head lights and clear vehicles of all snow and ice before driving; be courteous to other drivers and avoid tailgating or following too closely; and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
In anticipation of problems Wednesday, many schools closed Wednesday. Some, including Enid Public Schools, will continue to be closed Thursday. EPS already had planned to not have classes Friday for a professional day, giving students a five-day weekend.
Autry Technology Center also will be closed Thursday and was forced to postpone the opening of the new Cafe Blu cafeteria, which had been scheduled for Wednesday.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College will close all locations Thursday, including their campuses in Enid.
Other schools, including Chisholm Public Schools and Oklahoma Bible Academy, opted instead for virtual learning. Chisholm will be virtual through Friday, while OBA plans for virtual learning Thursday.
Vance Air Force Base, which was closed Wednesday, will remain closed Thursday, Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, announced of Facebook. The base's status for Friday will be evaluated Thursday.
The weather also forced Oklahoma Department of Human Services to close its locations in all 77 counties until noon Thursday.
The city of Enid was forced to close its public transit buses and vans Wednesday. A decision on whether the vehicles will run Thursday will be made Thursday morning.
In addition, Meadowlake Golf Course is closed Thursday, and the recycle center will be closed through Friday.
More snow was expected Wednesday night, with a 40% chance of addition snow Thursday, according to National Weather Service. There also is a 20% chance of snow Thursday night.
The high temperature in Enid on Thursday is expected to be near 16, according to NWS, and combined with a north wind of 18-21 mph with gusts to 29 mph, will push wind chills values to as low as minus 12.
The low Thursday night will be around 4.
Skies are expected to clear Friday, according to NWS, but highs only will be in the 20s.
NWS does expect highs by Monday to reach into the 50s, with the 60s possible Tuesday.
In a Facebook update Wednesday afternoon, Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, urged people to be careful.
"You need to continue to drive cautiously as a few folks out there seem to thing that they can stop on a dime on the ice," he said. "A true reality check will occur when that doesn't happen. Hopefully, no one gets hurt."
He also urged caution when outside dealing with the wind chills.
"Wind chill will not be our friend for several days, so be careful concerning your time outside and especially with any exposed skin," he said in an earlier Facebook post. "Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of water, shelter and food. They get cold, too."
OG&E reported several isolated outages in Northwest Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Closings for Thursday include:
Aline-Cleo, virtual learning through Friday.
Alva Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Autry Technology Center, closed Thursday.
Billings Public Schools, virtual learning Thursday.
Burlington Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Canton Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Cherokee Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Chisholm Public Schools, virtual learning through Friday.
Covington-Douglas Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools, virtual learning Thursday.
Enid Public Schools, closed through Friday.
First Presbyterian Church in Enid, closed through Thursday.
First United Methodist in Enid, close through Thursday.
Fort Supply Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Freedom Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, virtual learning.
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, closed through Friday.
Medford Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid, closed through Thursday.
Northwest Technology Center - Alva, closed Thursday.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University, all locations closed.
Okeene Public Schools, virtual learning Thursday.
Oklahoma Bible Academy, virtual learning Thursday.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, virtual learning Thursday.
Timberlake Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Waukomis Public Schools, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Billings, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Garber, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Helena, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Jet, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Kingfisher, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Lamont, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Meadows Point-Enid, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Ringwood, closed Thursday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Watonga, closed Thursday.
Woodward Public Schools, closed Thursday.
