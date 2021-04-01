HOPETON, Okla. — A Waynoka woman was hospitalized Thursday of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident in Woods County.
Olga Romo, 29, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with head and trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:16 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Craig Road about 2 1/2 miles south of Hopeton.
According to the report, Dwight Kistner, 71, of Waverly, Kan., was driving a 2007 Kenworth west on Craig Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Romo. Kistner was treated at Share Medical Center in Alva and released.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal and the cause as failure to stop at a stop sign. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
