WAYNOKA — A 31-year-old Waynoka man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 21 in Waynoka.
Keith Calistus Melton was charged Thursday in the shooting death of Shawn Christopher Cox, 32, District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said, and bond was set at $5 million.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Cox was invited to the home of Melton and his wife for a get-together. Reports indicate that after the group had been drinking beer and Crown Royal whiskey, and smoking marijuana, Melton’s wife witnessed a physical and verbal altercation between the two men.
Melton’s wife called 911 at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and reported to dispatch that Melton had shot Cox. The victim was transported with numerous gunshot wounds to Share Hospital in Alva, where he was pronounced dead after several attempts to revive him, according to the affidavit.
Melton is in custody in Woods County Jail.
The investigation is a joint effort involving Waynoka Police Department, Woods County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Woods County District Attorney’s Office.
