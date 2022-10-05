WAYNOKA, Okla. — Two Waynoka firefighters who lost their lives last year will be honored during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 2022.
This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the national memorial.
Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lonnie Bolar, 45, and firefighter Tayler W. Bradford, 28, were killed Jan. 29, 2021, when they responded to a house fire. They entered the home and were attempting to perform rescues of two people when the roof collapsed, killing all four people.
On Saturday, families of fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service. As part of the ceremony, returning survivors share the light from the Remembrance Candle.
Sunday morning, Oct. 9, families participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge and a rose.
Viewers can watch live feeds from both services on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation webpage at firehe ro.org.
National Transportation Safety Board investigated the fire because a leak was found in the natural gas service line going into the house, NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said at the time of the blaze.
After the investigation, NTSB issued a memorandum on the incident.
“ONE Gas pressure tested the natural gas service line and identified a leak in an area that exhibited a series of marks attributed by the pipeline operator to gopher bites,” NTSB said in the memorandum issued Feb. 9, 2021. “Natural gas measurements indicated that subsurface natural gas was not present immediately adjacent to or in the crawlspace of the affected structure.”
The conclusion of the memorandum by Robert J. Hall, director of the office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Investigations, stated: “The NTSB’s preliminary investigation of this residential structure fire indicated that regulated natural gas in transportation was not the likely cause of the fire. Therefore, staff recommends that this investigation be closed.”
The fire occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2021. Residents of the home in the 1700 block of Locust Street reported the fire at 3:07 a.m., saying the house was on fire and they were stuck inside a bedroom.
Waynoka Fire Department arrived at 3:16 a.m., and two firefighters went inside the residence after firefighters were unable to reach the residents through the window.
According to a post from Pond Creek Fire and EMS Fire and Rescue Chaplain Les Washnock, the roof then collapsed, trapping the firefighters and residents inside.
