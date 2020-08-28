Enid News & Eagle
Myriad activities are scheduled as part of Saturday’s Sooner Celebration in Waukomis.
The event runs all day — from 7 a.m. to midnight — on Main Street in Waukomis. The schedule for the family-friendly event is as follows:
• 7 a.m. – Breakfast and stock show
• 9 a.m. – Bounce houses
• 9 a.m. – Food trucks and vendors
• 10 a.m. – KOFM live remote
• 10 a.m. – Motorcycle show
• 10:30 a.m. — Horseshoes
• 11 a.m. – 16 and under cornhole tournament
• 11 a.m. – Motorcycle - loudest exhaust
• Noon – Motorcycle stereo sound-off
• 1 p.m. – Motorcycle burnout
• 2 p.m. – Turtle races
• 2:30 p.m. – Kids games
• 3 p.m. – Watermelon
• 4 p.m. – Motorcycle awards
• 6 p.m. – Parade
• Dusk – Fireworks
• 8 p.m. – Outdoor movie: “Onward”
• 8 p.m. – DJ and street dance
For updates, check out “Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.