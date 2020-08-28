Enid News & Eagle

Myriad activities are scheduled as part of Saturday’s Sooner Celebration in Waukomis.

The event runs all day — from 7 a.m. to midnight — on Main Street in Waukomis. The schedule for the family-friendly event is as follows:

• 7 a.m. – Breakfast and stock show

• 9 a.m. – Bounce houses

• 9 a.m. – Food trucks and vendors

• 10 a.m. – KOFM live remote

• 10 a.m. – Motorcycle show

• 10:30 a.m. — Horseshoes

• 11 a.m. – 16 and under cornhole tournament

• 11 a.m. – Motorcycle - loudest exhaust

• Noon – Motorcycle stereo sound-off

• 1 p.m. – Motorcycle burnout

• 2 p.m. – Turtle races

• 2:30 p.m. – Kids games

• 3 p.m. – Watermelon

• 4 p.m. – Motorcycle awards

• 6 p.m. – Parade

• Dusk – Fireworks

• 8 p.m. – Outdoor movie: “Onward”

• 8 p.m. – DJ and street dance

For updates, check out “Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK” on Facebook.

