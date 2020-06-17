Waukomis Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone in the public who has information related to an alleged robbery and kidnapping that occurred June 11.
According to a press release, Waukomis police are investigating a reported robbery with a firearm and kidnapping that occurred at about 3:40 p.m., June 11, at a convenience store at 10202 S. U.S. 81 in Waukomis.
Waukomis police spoke that day with a female victim who was located in Hennessey, and she told police a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows pulled up to the convenience store and "an unknown black male" in the passenger seat of the vehicle "ordered the victim inside the car while brandishing a firearm."
"Once inside the vehicle, the female victim was instructed to give all of her money up," according to the press release. "An unknown white female subject was driving the vehicle and then departed the location with the victim inside."
The vehicle drove south on U.S. 81 to Hennessey, where the victim was released at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Oklahoma 51. The suspect vehicle then left eastbound on Oklahoma 51, according to the press release.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Waukomis Police Department at (580) 758-3242.
