DRUMMOND, Okla. — A Waukomis man was injured Tuesday morning when his motorcycle hit a deer on Imo Road.
Jason McClanahan, 49, was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with a leg injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday on Imo Road nearly half a mile south of Skeleton Road, about 3 miles east of Drummond, according to the report.
MccClanahan was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson south on Imo Road when he hit a deer in the road and his motorcycle fell over onto its right side, according to the report.
The report lists his condition at the time of the accident as apparently normal. He was not wearing a helmet.
