The Waukomis Elementary School carnival will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday outside on the playground.
Activities at the carnival will include face painting, country store, pop ring toss and corn hole. Game tickets are 25 cents each. The event is open to the public.
Tickets for raffle drawing can be purchased from any elementary student. Items include a weed-eater, an outdoor grill, a Mainstays fire pit, Chik-fil-A gift basket, a set of Halloween decorations and more.
The class that sells the most raffle tickets will crown their chosen classmates as king and queen. The crowning of the kings and queens will follow on the football field.
Classes will compete from pre-K to second grade and third to sixth grade.
Candidates are: Mrs. Terrel's pre-K class, Colby Felder and Jaxston Porter; Mrs. Overstreet's kindergarten class, Elouise Earhart and Ross Carson; Mrs. Willard's kindergarten class, Allie Hicks and Luke Dwyer; Mrs. Heisler's first-grade class, Olivia Jones and Levi Tuell; Mrs. Pearson's second-grade class, Memphis VanOsdol and Lucas Smith; Mrs. Burt's third-grade class, Demi VanOsdol and Jaxon Wedel; Mrs. Simunek's third-grade class, Kinsley Ramirez and Streydon Phelan; Mrs. Vanover's fourth-grade class, Izabella Lopez and Xavier Ramos; Mrs. Vaught's fourth-grade class, Desirae Gerhard and Connor Germano; fifth-grade, Victory Shifflett and Kason Mullins; and sixth-grade, Rhianna Ruiz and Danny Meade.
For more information on the carnival, contact Jennifer Pierce at (580) 548-3587.
