WAUKOMIS — Waukomis Christian Church is celebrating its 125th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with a full day of activities.
The present church building, 201 S. Main, is in its original location on the Chisholm Trail and has rang the bell from the church tower on Sundays since 1897.
Pastor Dave Jones is in his 23rd year at the church and wants to acknowledge the history of the church and the fact it has been around awhile.
“We invite everyone out for a day of activities, to worship and reconnect with the community,” he said.
A chuckwagon breakfast at 8 a.m. will start the morning, followed by Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m. and a noon meal after the service. They plan a day of bounce houses for the kids, photo booths, old movie clips, a time capsule ending the day with a movie.
Jones is the 51st pastor of the church and chaplain for Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. He said there is more life in Waukomis now with a novelty store, a restaurant, small apartments and a wedding venue.
“People come and go,” Jones said, “but we continue on loving people and building on our history.”
The church traces its roots to a group of community women who in 1896 “got together and decided they wanted to start a congregation,” Jones said in a previous News & Eagle story about the church.
The women undertook their own fundraising, including selling onions door to door to establish a building fund.
Those efforts paid off, and in 1897 the wood-frame church was completed and hosted its first service on Sept. 19, 1897.
