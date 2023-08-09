WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Public Schools held a community back-to-school gathering this week at the new elementary school, with the community and students invited to meet teachers, see the facility and share a free meal.
Superintendent David Brewer said students and teachers moved into the school last semester, but this will be the start of the first full school year in the new facility. The back-to-school event was held Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
“We have really enjoyed it,” Brewer said.
The grade school was the biggest part of a $7.375 million bond issue passed in February 2021.
“We had to scale back on some things then due to inflation and increases in costs,” Brewer said.
Waukomis school patrons went back to the polls again last April and passed another bond issue for just more than $300,000 to finish the project.
“This is what is great about the people of Waukomis,” said Allen Hicks, Waukomis Elementary School principal. “They are hard- working people and they went back and voted for the things that will help make our new school even better.”
The second bond will pay for brick veneer to the elementary building, landscape work, security equipment and window treatments, including an awning.
The new cafeteria in the elementary building is large enough to also handle high school and middle school students. Hicks said there are 200 students enrolled in pre-K up to the sixth grade.
“The new school did attract about 25-30 more students,” he said.
Hicks is starting his 10th year at Waukomis and is glad to be in the community again. He went to school in Waukomis for seven years but graduated from Pioneer because his family moved. His wife Becki graduated from Waukomis and teaches math at the high school. They have three children in Waukomis schools.
Both Brewer and Hicks agreed the boss of the new elementary school is Carla Walker, elementary school secretary.
Walker has been in the position for 26 years, and Brewer said she runs things very smoothly.
“This will be my last year,” Walker said. “I’m going to retire next year.”
The first day of school for Waukomis is Thursday.
