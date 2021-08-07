WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Maybe Mick Jagger didn’t have it right when he said you can’t always get what you want.
Ahead of school starting next Thursday, the Chiefs’ 7th-12th school band was practicing newly memorized music and marching formations during the summer’s week-long band camp.
Longtime band director and teacher Sean Newman would join in with the students Friday on his trombone or trumpet, as a handful of kids blasted the Rolling Stones through their shiny, new equipment.
After a bond issue election came down to one deciding vote last winter, band students at Waukomis Public Schools will be marching to a new tune with dozens of new instruments in hand this school year.
About 10 kids so far have played the new instruments this week — Newman is keeping the others boxed up while waiting for more to arrive.
“Just thank God that we have the instruments,” he said, “and we can use our old ones until they come in.”
The vendor, Yamaha, has said the COVID-19 pandemic is causing shipping delays, but Newman said he hopes the rest of the new instruments will get to Waukomis by next month.
In February, voters living in the Garfield County school district narrowly approved a $7.3 million bond proposition that included $70,800 for band upgrades such as new instruments, chairs, stands and flooring.
Most of the funds paid for Newman’s laundry list of new instruments that he recited Friday: five flutes, five clarinets, five trumpets, five trombones, three saxophones, a tenor saxophone, a bass clarinet, marching percussion, a concert bass drum, three tympani drums and so on.
Newman said the district lends instruments to around 95% of his roughly 100 students — 50 in 7th-12th band and 50 in beginners’.
However, he said, these have played far beyond their last coda.
“I’ve literally been going on the stage at state contests and had a kid’s instrument fall apart, and take duct tape to it,” Newman said.
Eighth-grader Thomas Herring, who’s played alto saxophone since fifth grade, said the button pads he pressed to play low notes on his old school-provided instrument would get stuck all the time.
Though he’s only played his new sax for the last week, Thomas said, “It sounds so much better.”
Even with the used, defective or dented instruments, the school’s band has gone to state competitions six of the seven years Newman had been director.
Dozens of plaques and trophies would normally sit on shelves across the newly remodeled and painted room, Thomas said.
“It’s nice to bring home a trophy,” he said.
Freshman Carter Wilson said he was most excited to take his new trombone to San Antonio, where the band will hopefully compete next year once Newman said he’s confirmed participation.
“I think it’s good we have a good band teacher, so we can actually win,” Carter said.
While the bond issue’s big-ticket item — 90% of the main proposition — was funding a new elementary school building, Waukomis Superintendent Kelly Husted said community surveys of residents, district staff and faculty about the bond kept coming back with “helping the band” at the top of the list.
“We have the best small-school band program in the state, hands down,” Husted said. “What they do year in and year out is darn incredible. They deserve it.”
A single vote on Feb. 9 wound up deciding the fate of the bond, which was the largest in the school district’s history.
The tally for the package came to 189-125, or 60.19%, in favor.
Because school bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass, if one “yes” vote cast had been a “no,” the issue would have fallen below the 60% required.
Husted said he was a “nervous wreck” on that Tuesday night as votes were being counted.
Two and a half years ago, Waukomis school patrons voted down two propositions that included similar smaller-budget items but not a new elementary school. In February 2020, a second bond package proposing school construction and transportation was canceled.
“So when it came down to that one vote, it was like driving on ice,” Husted said. “Just white-knuckle.”
Coincidentally, the Enid area had an ice storm on election day, so Husted said he thinks people might’ve stayed home and assuming the bond issue would pass anyway.
He said he also understood asking people to invest and raise taxes in the middle of a pandemic was a big request.
“There’s not a lot of people who wanted to do that,” he said. “But for schools, that’s all we have.”
